Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
