Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.