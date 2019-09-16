Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Had Its Target Upgraded by Equity Analysts at UBS to GBX 250.00; Cimarex Energy CO (XEC) Shorts Increased By 32.38%

Cimarex Energy CO (NYSE:XEC) had an increase of 32.38% in short interest. XEC’s SI was 4.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 32.38% from 3.72 million shares previously. With 1.48M avg volume, 3 days are for Cimarex Energy CO (NYSE:XEC)’s short sellers to cover XEC’s short positions. The stock increased 8.21% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 2.95M shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

In an analyst report sent to clients and investors by UBS on Monday morning, Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) had its price target raised to GBX 250.00. The firm presently has “Buy” rating on the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 205 lowest target. GBX 243.75’s average target is 16.29% above currents GBX 209.6 stock price. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC had 19 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Thursday, March 28. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 16 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 205 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The stock of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 12.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.03 billion GBP. The firm is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. It operates through 491 stores.

The stock increased 0.48% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 209.6. About 1.08M shares traded. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,817 are owned by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Adage Cap Partners Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Advisory Networks Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 32,015 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Commerce Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Andra Ap holds 0.11% or 66,800 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co reported 4,795 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.09% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 38,056 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Voya Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc holds 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 80,320 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 202,477 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 1,180 shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.8 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $69.14’s average target is 44.19% above currents $47.95 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6400 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, August 7.