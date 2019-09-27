MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 30 0.00 120.57M -0.26 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MorphoSys AG and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 407,193,515.70% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,636,308,254.65% -95.7% -74.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats on 6 of the 9 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.