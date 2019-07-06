MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MorphoSys AG and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MorphoSys AG and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 189.57% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares and 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG -6.45% -2.13% -9.68% -17.47% -8.28% -1.94% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year MorphoSys AG had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats MorphoSys AG on 5 of the 8 factors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.