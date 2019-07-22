MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.02 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MorphoSys AG and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MorphoSys AG and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MorphoSys AG and MacroGenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has an average target price of $25.25, with potential upside of 71.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares and 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG -6.45% -2.13% -9.68% -17.47% -8.28% -1.94% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has -1.94% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.