MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

This is a contrast between MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 9.19 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights MorphoSys AG and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MorphoSys AG and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 80.57% and its average target price is $116.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MorphoSys AG and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 73.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.