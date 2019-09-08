MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

We will be comparing the differences between MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MorphoSys AG and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 90.78% and its consensus target price is $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year MorphoSys AG was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats MorphoSys AG.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.