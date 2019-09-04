MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

This is a contrast between MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MorphoSys AG and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Edge Therapeutics Inc. has 5.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors MorphoSys AG beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.