MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 29 0.00 120.57M -0.26 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MorphoSys AG and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 413,193,968.47% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 104,470,475.74% -201.4% -89.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MorphoSys AG and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 85.37% and its average target price is $78.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MorphoSys AG and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 80.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year MorphoSys AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.