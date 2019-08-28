MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.01 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors MorphoSys AG.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.