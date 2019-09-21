MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

As Biotechnology businesses, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MorphoSys AG and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MorphoSys AG and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 268.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MorphoSys AG and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 14.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year MorphoSys AG was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.