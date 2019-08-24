MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.87 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MorphoSys AG and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MorphoSys AG and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.