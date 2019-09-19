MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 645 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MorphoSys AG and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.