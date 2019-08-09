MorphoSys AG (MOR) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Comparing side by side

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights MorphoSys AG and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MorphoSys AG and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year MorphoSys AG was less bullish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors MorphoSys AG beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.