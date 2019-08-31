MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of MorphoSys AG’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MorphoSys AG has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have MorphoSys AG and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares MorphoSys AG and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MorphoSys AG and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The potential upside of the rivals is 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MorphoSys AG and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year MorphoSys AG was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

MorphoSys AG does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MorphoSys AG’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors MorphoSys AG.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.