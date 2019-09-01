MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see MorphoSys AG and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MorphoSys AG and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MorphoSys AG and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 12.86% and its average target price is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MorphoSys AG and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year MorphoSys AG was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.