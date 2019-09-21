MorphoSys AG (MOR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Contrasting side by side

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.75 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see MorphoSys AG and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MorphoSys AG and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 46.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year MorphoSys AG was less bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors MorphoSys AG.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.