MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 29 0.00 120.58M -0.26 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see MorphoSys AG and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 413,369,900.58% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,788,732.39% -69.1% -61.9%

Analyst Recommendations

MorphoSys AG and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -14.77% and its consensus price target is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.