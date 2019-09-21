Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Morphic Holding Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.08% and an $32 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.