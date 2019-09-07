Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.22 N/A -0.81 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Morphic Holding Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 48.63% at a $32 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 85.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Replimune Group Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was more bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.