Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

We are contrasting Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 43.50 N/A -0.81 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.67% and an $32 consensus target price. On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 83.49% and its consensus target price is $20. The data provided earlier shows that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 58.9% respectively. About 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.