Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.99 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.08% and an $32 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 79% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.