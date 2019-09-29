Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Since Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 0.00 35.22M -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 146,019,900.50% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32 is Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 78.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Morphic Holding Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.