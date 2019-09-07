Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.22 N/A -0.81 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Morphic Holding Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Morphic Holding Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. has an average price target of $32, and a 48.63% upside potential. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 813.04% and its average price target is $12.6. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.