Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 41.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Morphic Holding Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 58.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 40%. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.