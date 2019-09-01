Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

We are comparing Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 72.97% at a $32 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

