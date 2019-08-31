Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|22
|38.55
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|10.35
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Morphic Holding Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Morphic Holding Inc. has a consensus target price of $32, and a 72.97% upside potential. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 341.99%. Based on the results shown earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
