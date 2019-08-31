Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Morphic Holding Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. has a consensus target price of $32, and a 72.97% upside potential. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 341.99%. Based on the results shown earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.