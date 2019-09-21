Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 9.52 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Morphic Holding Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Morphic Holding Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$32 is Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 80.08%. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average price target and a 62.91% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Morphic Holding Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 67.8%. Insiders owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.