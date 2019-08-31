Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 47.51 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Morphic Holding Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Morphic Holding Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.97% and an $32 consensus target price. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 65.77%. The data provided earlier shows that Morphic Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Epizyme Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 94.5%. Insiders owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Epizyme Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.