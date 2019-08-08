Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 84.18 N/A -0.81 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 17.93 N/A -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Morphic Holding Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.