Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 49.90 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Morphic Holding Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Morphic Holding Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 12.9 and 12.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 78.77% at a $32 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.