Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.66 N/A -0.81 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Morphic Holding Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Morphic Holding Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 72.97% for Morphic Holding Inc. with average price target of $32.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 47.8%. About 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.