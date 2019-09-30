Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

This is a contrast between Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.27 48.09M -1.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Morphic Holding Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,897,511,598.48% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Morphic Holding Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

$32 is Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 78.77%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 410.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Morphic Holding Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 73.4% respectively. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.