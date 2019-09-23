Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Reaches $20.78 After 8.00% Up Move; Castine Capital Management Lifted By $1.17 Million Its Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Position

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 55,480 shares as Sterling Bancorp Del (STL)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 850,683 shares with $18.10M value, up from 795,203 last quarter. Sterling Bancorp Del now has $4.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 851,408 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017

The stock of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 16.94% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 108,792 shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $633.86 million company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $22.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MORF worth $50.71M more.

Analysts await Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) to report earnings on November, 11. After $-4.73 actual EPS reported by Morphic Holding, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.12% EPS growth.

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company has market cap of $633.86 million. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates in discovery stage include an avb1 integrin for the treatment of fibrosis; two TGF-b activations for gastrointestinal cancers and fibrosis; and other aI domain integrins.