Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Reaches $17.90 After 7.00% Down Move; Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 423,500 shares with $81.74 million value, down from 433,500 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 13.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 22/05/2018 – A SIGNLE DIGIT PERCENT OF FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS IS FAKE – ZUCKERBERG; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: REACT 360 REPLACING REACT VR; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement

The stock of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 116,664 shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $546.01M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $16.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MORF worth $38.22M less.

Analysts await Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) to report earnings on November, 11. After $-4.73 actual earnings per share reported by Morphic Holding, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.12% EPS growth.

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company has market cap of $546.01 million. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates in discovery stage include an avb1 integrin for the treatment of fibrosis; two TGF-b activations for gastrointestinal cancers and fibrosis; and other aI domain integrins.

More notable recent Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Morphic to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Morphic Announces Corporate Highlights and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morphic Holding Files Proposed Terms For IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morphic prices upsized IPO at $15 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 0.49% stake. King Wealth holds 2,057 shares. Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 7.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 25,270 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 2.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Annex Advisory has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tealwood Asset has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Majedie Asset Limited reported 101,508 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 1.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meiji Yasuda Life Communication stated it has 48,961 shares. Davis Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 175,000 shares. 15.79 million were reported by Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 5,880 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,163 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 3,980 shares to 103,255 valued at $111.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Summit Matls Inc stake by 219,000 shares and now owns 2.44M shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.