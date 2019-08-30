Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparing side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|22
|38.55
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Morphic Holding Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 72.97% at a $32 average price target. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 56.33% and its average price target is $30. The data provided earlier shows that Morphic Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Zealand Pharma A/S.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.