Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparing side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Morphic Holding Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 72.97% at a $32 average price target. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 56.33% and its average price target is $30. The data provided earlier shows that Morphic Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Zealand Pharma A/S.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.