Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 43.50 N/A -0.81 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Morphic Holding Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, with potential upside of 49.67%. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 699.57% and its average target price is $6.67. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 81.8% respectively. About 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.