Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparison side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 38.72 N/A -0.81 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.26 N/A -3.04 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

The Current Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.16% and an $32 average price target. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, with potential upside of 149.78%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Morphic Holding Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 79.9%. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.