Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Contrasting side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Morphic Holding Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 72.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has stronger performance than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.