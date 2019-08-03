Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Contrasting side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 74.57 N/A -0.81 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.23 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Morphic Holding Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $106.86, while its potential upside is 13.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.