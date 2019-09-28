Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Morphic Holding Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 56,504,468.72% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.77% and an $32 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 152.53% upside. The results provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.