Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. has 49.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Dividends

Morphic Holding Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Morphic Holding Inc.