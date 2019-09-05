Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparing side by side

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 41.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 10.76 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.81% and an $32 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.