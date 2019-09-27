Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 38.05 N/A -0.81 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.04 12.29M -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Morphic Holding Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 999,186,991.87% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Morphic Holding Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$32 is Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.12%. Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 140.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Morphic Holding Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Morphic Holding Inc.