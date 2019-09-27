Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|38.05
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|-0.04
|12.29M
|-0.58
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Morphic Holding Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|999,186,991.87%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Liquidity
Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Morphic Holding Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$32 is Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.12%. Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 140.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Morphic Holding Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Morphic Holding Inc.
