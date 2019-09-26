Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparison side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.30 N/A -0.81 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.78 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, with potential upside of 71.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 45.4%. About 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.