Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparison side by side

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 73.76 N/A -0.81 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 8.97 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Morphic Holding Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 25.5%. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.