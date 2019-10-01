Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Morphic Holding Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 570,466,128.57% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.'s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 73.91%. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 169.66% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.