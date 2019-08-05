Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 72.77 N/A -0.81 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Morphic Holding Inc. and Achaogen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Achaogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a 1,718.18% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Achaogen Inc. has 7.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.