Morningstar (MORN) Shares Rose While Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted by $13.82 Million Its Stake; Valero Energy (VLO) Share Price Declined While Westchester Capital Management Lifted Stake by $470,220

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 98,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, up from 93,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 1.35M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 96,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 483,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.91 million, up from 387,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $148.71. About 34,080 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across the Enterprise; 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share; 24/04/2018 – ORICA LTD ORI.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$16.5 FROM A$15.0; RATING REDUCE; 21/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.70 FROM A$6.15; RATING HOLD; 15/05/2018 – The median tenure of an active equity manager is eight years, according to Fundstrat, citing figures gathered from Morningstar; 19/04/2018 – AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD API.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.95 FROM A$2.00; RATING ACCUMULATE; 23/04/2018 – ALUMINA LTD AWC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.60 FROM A$1.15; RATING REDUCE; 01/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Portfolio Carbon Risk Score to Help Investors Evaluate Funds’ Carbon-Risk Exposure; 28/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 29 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Morningstar to Enhance Forward-Looking Fund Ratings – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Morningstar’s Annual Fee Study Finds That in 2018 Investors Paid Less to Own Funds Than Ever Before – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Morningstar, Inc. Common Stock (MORN) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq to Provide Morningstar with Nasdaq Basic Real-Time Market Data on Global Scale – PR Newswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winners Announced for 2019 US Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Valero Energy Stock Slumped Nearly 12% in August – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “A jump in oil prices is creating trading opportunities in these investments – MarketWatch” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

