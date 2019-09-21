Morningstar (MORN) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $27.67 Million as Shares Rose; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Valuation Declined, Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Trimmed Its Position

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 192,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.76 million, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.29. About 162,987 shares traded or 86.14% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven F; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 26/04/2018 – WESFARMERS LTD WES.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$37.50 FROM A$37.00; RATING REDUCE; 09/04/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018; 28/03/2018 – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SKC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.00 FROM A$3.90; RATING HOLD; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Above 200D-MA; 18/04/2018 – PERPETUAL LTD PPT.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$48.50 FROM A$52.00; RATING ACCUMULATE; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 23/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 3,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 42,074 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 45,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.10M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.18% or 61,703 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 29,454 shares. Fairfield Bush accumulated 1,740 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hm Payson & accumulated 33,301 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 318,150 shares. Pnc Financial Services holds 0.13% or 905,373 shares in its portfolio. 2,250 are held by Capital Management Assoc. Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 1,745 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 2,576 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt owns 7,600 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 57,800 shares. Td Asset Management owns 243,308 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,661 shares to 227,038 shares, valued at $66.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 62,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.26M for 19.68 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.46 million shares to 18.47M shares, valued at $665.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 102,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

